Controversial founder of Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the death of the man who was reportedly ‘raised from the dead’ by a South African pastor, Alph Lukau in February.

The Zimbabwean man, Brighton ‘Elliot’ Moyo died last week and had been buried. He was the man who was purportedly raised from the dead by Lukau in February.

Pastor Lukau took the world by storm in February when a video of his resurrection of Moyo from the dead went viral on the internet.

It was later discovered that the purported resurrection was stage-managed and Lukau had to apologise for the dastard act.

But now, Moyo has finally died, with no one to raise him from the dead.

Reacting to the reports of Moyo’s death, Freeze said God could not be mocked as He had paid the deceptive man with death.

“Elliot finally dies…. God cannot be mocked, he claimed to be dead, now he is really dead!

“Sadly our faith has become a movie set, teeming with professional and amateur actors,” Freeze said.

