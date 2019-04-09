Actress, Allison Mack, popularly known for playing as Chloe Sullivan for 10 seasons on the ‘Smallville’, a Superman TV series, has changed her plea to guilty in the wild sex cult case.

Allison Mack was indicted in 2018 along Keith Raniere on racketeering charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labour conspiracy, NAN reports.

Raniere was the alleged leader of a self help programme and purported pyramid scheme that US government prosecutors say included operating a shadow society of female slaves.

She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Deadline magazine, the prosecutors accused Mack of co-creating a program called The Source, which recruited actors.

During a court hearing in December, Mack had argued that she isn’t guilty of inducing forced labor if the Church of Scientology isn’t guilty of the same charge.

She entered the new plea on Monday at United State District Court for the Eastern District in Brooklyln.

NAN reports that according to court records, Raniere created a secret society in 2015, within his self-help company Nxivm called DOS, “an acronym for a Latin phrase that loosely translates to ‘Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions’,”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, investigators believe Mack and other DOS masters recruited slaves by telling them that they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them and eradicate purported weaknesses that the Nxivm curriculum taught were common in women.

