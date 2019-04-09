Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark is to float a leadership foundation to mentor future leaders of Nigeria in line with best global practices.

According to a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Media Assistant to Mark, the Senator told political associates and friends during a Church service to mark his 71st birthday in Abuja.

“I will henceforth devote my time and energy to mentor younger generation of leaders. We must put machinery in place to do things right and make our country a better place,” he said.

He also tasked Nigeria’s political class to consciously embark on the same voyage to groom leaders at all levels that would champion the course of development in the country.

Senator Mark added that he has garnered wide range of experience over the years to impact on the new generation of leaders.

“We need to review what we have done in our days with a view to bringing fresh perspectives that would facilitate progress and development in our country,” he said.

Senator Mark also advocated for stronger democratic institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Political Parties, Security Agencies and Independent Media in order to sustain democratic culture in Nigeria.

He added that stronger democratic institutions are imperative for a sustainable democracy.

“All we need are strong institutions and not strong individuals. This is to avoid a situation where the institutions operate according to the whims and caprices of powerful individuals.”

“Nigeria is endowed with huge potentials to be a great nation in the world, if we harness our human and material resources properly,” he said.

He craved for a peaceful and united Nigeria where human rights and rule of law are sacrosanct.

Earlier in his homily, Chaplain of the St Mulumba Catholic Chaplaincy, Rev. Father Innocent Jooji praised Senator Mark for his leadership qualities over the years, chief of which was his eight uninterrupted years as President of the Senate.

Jooji urged Mark to remain steadfast in his service to humanity.

