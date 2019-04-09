The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad Commander, ACP Olatunji Disu has been officially decorated with a new rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

He was urged to keep up the good work of keeping the State safe and secure for all residents.

Brief History:

He was born in Lagos Island; He had his post-primary education at Mayflower Junior School, Ikenne, Ogun State; attended Pobuna Secondary Grammar School, Epe; and Saint Gregory’s College, Lagos.

He Obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English (Education) at the Lagos State University; post-Graduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies at Lagos State University; a Certificate in Personal Protection in the United Kingdom; and has a Master in Public Administrations at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo State.

He joined the Nigerian Police in 1992 as Cadet ASP and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kaduna. He has served as DPO in various divisions and states.



Photo:(L-R) ACP Olatunji Disu, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and Mrs Funmilola Disu

