Juventus Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has been confirmed fit to return to action for his team UEFA champions league quarter-final match in Amsterdam against Ajax football club.

The Portuguese forward was out for two weeks after sustaining an injury to his right thigh against Serbia at the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Juventus Manager, Allegri has now included Ronaldo in the Wednesday matchday squad.

However Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini and midfielder Emre Can are not listed for the first leg encounter.

Emre Can sprained his right ankle during a weekend league clash with AC Milan.

Chiellini sustained an injury to his left calf.

Ajax Manager, Erik ten Hag believes Chiellini is an important player but his absence wouldn’t alter the match expectations as the italian champions have enough players to replace him.

“Chiellini” is a very important player for Juventus but they have several players who can take his place. We will certainly have to give it our best,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

