Nigerian fintech lending company, Renmoney has launched its mobile experience centers across Lagos. This is in line with its commitment to provide improved and more convenient lending and investment solutions for its customers.

Each experience centre is equipped to enable customers complete end-to-end transactions at their convenience. The centres will move across different locations in Lagos to cater to both small business owners and salary earners who need to access credit.

Iyayi Oludapo, Renmoney’s Head of Sales describes the launch of mobile experience centres as a result of the business’ focus on improving service delivery by moving closer to the people.

“These mobile centres were built to provide easier access to people who need to reach us, without them having to travel too far,” she added.

According to Renmoney’s CEO, Oluwatobi Boshoro, innovation will continue to be a priority for Renmoney.

Oluwatobi affirmed: “As a business, we are continually addressing barriers to financial inclusion in Nigeria and we will continue to find innovative ways to deliver the best service to our customers.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

