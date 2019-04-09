The police command in Plateau on Monday decried the rising spate of car theft in the state, calling on car owners to adopt adequate security measures in safeguarding their vehicles.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command diclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Jos.

According to Tyopev, the menace was on the increase because of the forthcoming Easter celebration, as car snatchers are in need of money to spend during the period.

“The Police Command in Plateau has observed with serious concern the sudden resurgence of crimes like car snatching in the State.

“This may not be unconnected with the quest for money to celebrate during the forth coming Easter festivities.

“We wish to advice vehicle owners in the State to take minimum security measures in safeguarding their vehicles; by getting either pedal or steering locks in addition to the tracking devices being used by most motorists,” he advised.

The PPRO further advised residents to request for adequate security personnel from the nearest police station during weddings or events that would attract large crowd, to enable safety of cars and other properties.

Tyopev said the command was working round the clock to ensure that the car-snatching syndicate and other criminals were apprehended.

He called on members of the public to report suspicious movements by unknown persons within their vicinity to the nearest police station via some telephone numbers, including 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.

