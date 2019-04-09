Brazilian soccer legend Pele was discharged from a French hospital on Monday after recovering from a urinary infection, media in France has reported.

Pele, 78, was admitted to the hospital in Paris last Wednesday with a fever after attending an event in the city with French World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe.

Pele, considered by many as the game’s finest player and the winner of three World Cups, was treated with antibiotics and said on Friday he was feeling much better.

There was however no immediate confirmation of the discharge from Pele’s press office in Brazil.

