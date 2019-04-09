Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Governor-elect of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday attended the funeral of Pastor Adetokunbo Olorunnimbe, at the City of David Sanctuary, Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG), Victoria Island, Lagos.

Late Olorunnimbe was the Chief-of-Staff and Chief Private Secretary, to the General Overseer, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Olorunnimbe died on March 30, at the age of 60.

In an exhortation, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, Assistant General Overseer in charge of Training and Education, said that Olorunnimbe loved humour and left a lot of laughter behind.

Odeyemi said that the deceased never allowed his achievements to derail him.

“He was simple; full of passion for the Lord, full of compassion for the life of the less privileged.

“He never shirked his responsibilities; he knew his labour was not in vain; unsurpassed, he did his best; he was always steadfast,” he said.

Oh his part, Sanwo-Olu said that the deceased was a great man and lover of his family, who served God for close to 40 years.

He said that with his few interactions with Olorunnimbe, he saw a man with a kind heart; a man that radiated peace.

In a tribute, wife of the deceased, Mrs Modupe Olorunnimbe, described her late husband as honest, humble, diligent, patient, generous and considerate.

She said that her husband ran a good race and was fulfilled and ready to meet his creator.

Also, in a tribute, Dr Wale Babalakin, a businessman and Olorunnimbe’s contemporary, said he met the deceased many years ago and had a close relationship with him ever since.

Babalakin said he and the deceased met in high school and both also attended the University of Lagos and Cambridge.

He recounted many adventures he and the deceased undertook as youths.

