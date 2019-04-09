Photo: President Buhari and Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Nigeria and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday reaffirmed the need to work together to further consolidate on the strong relationship and mutual respect between the countries.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The presidential aide said President Muhammadu Buhari and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reached this agreement when they met in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday.

He stated that the two leaders discussed areas of enhancing and expanding mutual cooperations between Nigeria and the UAE.

While acknowledging that both countries enjoyed significant trade, the leaders agreed that more could be done.

Adesina revealed that the Nigerian leader and the Crown Prince, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Forces, also discussed education, healthcare, agriculture, climate change and population growth.

”As both countries have a large youth population, President Buhari and the Crown Prince exchanged ideas on creating an enabling environment for future generations.

Furthermore, the leaders exchanged views on diversification of their economies from oil as well as the security challenges confronting both Africa and the Middle East,” Adesina added.

The Crown Prince congratulated the President on his re-election and prayed for a successful second tenure.

He also expressed the commitment of UAE to increase their investments in Nigeria.

