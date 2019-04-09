Nollywood actress Maureen Solomon shared the testimony of how she’s now a mum again after waiting for 12 years to have a second child.

The film star who has been off social media says pregnancy was the reason she stayed away for a while. See a picture of her cute baby girl below and her message to fans…

Morning lovers, so I wasn’t going to post this till the new one arrives,buh I can’t keep you in the dark anymore…. so here we are….. #mutenesS reason😷.. my Faithful God, Jehovah All sufficient… said its time for one more go…. afta almost 12years.😱 He is ever faithful, loving, merciful and gracious. Oga and me are still flabbergasted… the teen and pre teen (Light & Crystal) in my home are over joyed… but we can’t thank JEHOVAH ALMIGHTY enough. 😘 love u guys…. #operationdiaperchagealloveragain😵😬😄😁😂😍😍🙌🙌🙏😦

