The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Kolawole Taiwo, in the inconclusive Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency election in Lagos State, has expressed confidence that he would emerge winner.

Taiwo, a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, told newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that alleged rigging by the opposition led to declaration of the election as inconclusive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal House of Representatives election of Feb. 23 in the constituency was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC, though has yet to fix date, said it would hold supplementary elections in 71 Polling Unit across eight wards of Ajeromi-Ifelodun with total registered voters of 8,984.

“I will win the supplementary election, because it cannot be rigged again.

“The people of Ajegunle gave me the privilege to learn until I became an institution, and I want to give back to my people,’’ the APC candidate said.

Taiwo, who had served fourth terms as lawmaker in the state assembly, said that he was ready to improve the wellness of people in the area.

“My people know me. They know what I can do and they know what I did as a member of the state House of Assembly.

“I will facilitate development to Ajegunle and lift the poor from abject poverty.

“I will build a youth centre in Ajegunle for re-orientation and empowerment to enhance security of the area.

“Most of our youths are just roaming about the streets. We need to re-orientate them. We will also have trainings for the women in the centre.

“One major thing about Ajegunle is that it has produced several prominent musicians and should be developed to tourists centre,’’ he said.

Taiwo also promised to sustain his poverty alleviation programme, where he empowers youths, women, artisans and the indigents in celebration of his birthday every Dec. 24.

The APC representative candidate described Ajegunle as “a mini-Nigeria”, saying there was virtually no tribe in Nigeria that were not represented in the area.

He decried the system of voting along tribal lines in the area, urging non-indigenes in Ajegunle to support him for meaningful development of the constituency.

