The acting Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu has assured the people of North West and North Central of adequate security.

A statement by the Force spokesman, DCP Frank MBA on Monday in Abuja, quoted Adamu as giving the assurance at a meeting with stakeholders in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

He said that the police were working in collaboration with the military and other security agencies to bring the bandit attacks in the areas to an end.

The Police boss called for increased support from the community for the Security personnel deployed in their area.

He noted that it was only through concerted efforts of all concerned stakeholders that victory over the armed bandits can be achieved.

Responding, the representative of the community, Mr Awalu Inusa called on the Federal Government to provide adequate funding and better logistics for the Police to enhance their performance.

The community Leader also called for extension of the ban on mining activities to other communities in the area.

The spokesman said that the I- G also visited the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Dr. Zubairu Maiggwari II, where Adamu sought the support and cooperation of the traditional rulers in the ongoing fight against armed banditry and other crimes in the area.

The I-G had on Friday inaugurated ‘Operation Puff Adder’ to tackle insecurity along Abuja-Kaduna road, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina among others.

