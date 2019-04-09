Heavy gun-battle broke out in Damaturu, Yobe State on Tuesday evening as Boko Haram terrorists engage the Nigerian troop in a bid to capture the state capital.

Stricken with fear, residents of Maisandari and Red Bricks Housing Estate of the metropolis have taken cover, as the attack which began at about 5.30 pm was said to have lasted for about an hour.

A resident of Red Bricks, Ibrahim Usman told The Nation that he was hiding in his house but enmeshed with fears as he is over-hearing sporadic gunshots and heavy blasts from outside the estate.

He said he heard the sound of a fighter Jet apparently pursuing the insurgents.

“I can hear heavy blasts like bombs and sporadic gunshots from my house. We are all hiding inside. I can also hear the sound of Air force Jet. We need prayers to stop this nonsense,” Usman said.

Modu, another resident from Maisandari also confirmed hearing sounds of gunshots from his house where he is hiding.

A security source who craved anonymity, said that the entire town was on red alert due to the incident, adding that soldiers had been deployed to nip the attack in record time to prevent the insurgents from infiltrating the town to cause havoc.

“Our guys got wind of the attack and have moved in swiftly to quell it in record time to avoid any escalation in the town. But what I can tell you is that the entire town is put under red alert,” the source said.

