Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, has commended Nigerians over protest calling for an end to banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

Yari made the commendation in Gusau on Tuesday when the acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Muhammad Adamu, paid him an official visit in Gusau.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, said the peaceful protests indicated that Nigerians were very concerned about the situation in Zamfara.

“They have also reminded us of our responsibility and ginger us to be more proactive in tackling the menace which started as a mere annual Fulani/farmers crisis.

“It has degenerated from annual to bi-annual, to monthly, to daily and now, to many times in a day,” he said.

Yari explained that in the past, the bandits attacked without notice, adding that nowadays, they have gone sophisticated by informing their victims of time, place, and when they would strike.

‘’The will even go as far as notifying their abductees through phone calls when they will be abducted.”

He said the state government had so far spent huge sum of money in addressing security problems in the last five years, especially on security agencies, victims and resettlement.

The governor thanked the Federal Government for its continued support, especially in the establishment of a Brigade, Air Force Quick Response Group, and deployment of troops to curb banditry in the state.

The acting I-G reassured people of the state that the police would continue to fight the bandits until lasting peace was attained.

He also solicited for the cooperation of members of the public particularly in giving quick and credible information on any suspicious movements.

