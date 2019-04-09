Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Government said it is set to commence demolition of illegal structures and buildings on moats, and river banks.

Such structures are said to have allegedly contravened extant town planning laws.

The demolition follows the expiration of notices earlier served on illegal developers in the state.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Erimona Oye Edorodion, disclosed this.

The statement said, “For the information of the general public, especially illegal developers, the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development will commence demolition of illegal structures following the expiration of the notices served on them for seriously contravening the State Extant Planning Laws.”

Edorodion explained that the illegal structures to be demolished include “roof eave-extensions, structures erected on the right of way of roads/Streets, Moats, River Banks, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) High Tension Lines, all attachments on wall fence, caravans, kiosks and wooden sheds which are scattered all over Benin City.

“All illegal developers are hereby advised in their own interest to demolish or remove their illegal structures and reinstate the land to its original status prior to your illegal development,” he added.

The Commissioner warned members of the general public, especially illegal developers, “that if they fail to comply with the directives, the Ministry shall enforce the provisions of the extant Town Planning Laws of State against them and recover the cost of such action from them in a Law Court of competent jurisdiction and prosecute them accordingly.”

