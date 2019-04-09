Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Families of eight deceased civil servants who died in active service were on Monday presented with cheques totaling N21.5 million by the Edo State Government.

The money was proceed from the Group Life Insurance Policy of the State.

The State’s Acting Governor, Philip Shaibu, presented the cheques to families of the beneficiaries.

Shaibu, who said the event was the third time cheques would be presented to families of deceased civil servants, noted that the disbursement was a further demonstration of the state government’s commitment to driving pension reforms for the benefit of the state’s civil servants.

He disclosed that the state government had so far paid N28.7 million to families of deceased civil servants who were beneficiaries of the state contributory pension scheme.

He expressed appreciation to Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for providing cover for all the employees enrolled under Edo State Contributory Pension Scheme.

He said; “This will be the third time Edo State Government will be giving out cheques to families of deceased civil servants since the state commenced the contributory pension scheme.

“The first beneficiaries got their cheques on the 31st of July 2018; the second batch got theirs on the 30th of October 2018, while the third batch of cheques is presented today 8th of April 2019. The total we have disbursed so far is N28,700,450.64k. Today we are presenting N21,594,575.20k to eight families of deceased civil servants.”

According to the Acting Governor, the presentation of cheques to families has shown that the Contributory Pension Scheme has come to stay.

“We sympathize with the families who lost their loved ones. We assure them that the state government will do the needful to put smiles on the faces of the families left behind. It is gratifying to note that Edo State Government has obtained a Group Life Insurance Policy to make the payment possible,” he said.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Isaac Ehiozuwa, said the Contributory Pension Scheme provides that 300 per cent of the deceased’s salary be paid to his or her family.

“Today we have eight beneficiaries to receive cheques and this is the third time we are doing this,” Ehiozuwa said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Peter Monday, who expressed appreciation to the state government for doing the needful, added, “We thank the state government for responding within six months after we lost our loved ones.”

