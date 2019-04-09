South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Washington this week to consult with U.S. President Donald Trump on concrete ways for the Korean Peninsula’s complete denuclearization, Moon’s office said on Tuesday.

Moon will leave for Washington on Wednesday for his two-day visit. The Moon-Trump summit will be held on Thursday (U.S. Eastern Standard Time), according to the presidential Blue House.

The summit will be held based on a shared recognition that consultations between the two countries are important to rapidly restore the momentum for dialogue, following the Hanoi summit in February, Kim Hyun-chong, Deputy Director of the National Security Office of the Blue House, told a news conference.

The second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, ended with no agreement in late February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

During the upcoming Moon-Trump summit in Washington, the two leaders were anticipated to consult on concrete ways to achieve complete denuclearisation of and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula while maintaining a top-down approach, the NSO Deputy Director said.

