Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Court of Appeal in Benin, on Monday upheld the judgement of a Benin City High Court, which sentenced one Joy Raji, to four years imprisonment for her involvement in human trafficking.

The appellant was earlier sentenced by Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga of Edo State High Court on a 3-count-charge bothering on deceitful inducement, requiring a person to be used for forced labour and slave dealing.

The offense is contrary to Sections 19b, 22(1)(a) and 24(a) respectively, of the NATIP Act 2003(as amended).

Not satisfied with the judgement of the lower Court, the appellant approached the appellate court to upturn her sentence.

But, delivering judgement on the Appeal No. CA/B/460C, Justice H. N. Ogunwunmiju, upheld the judgement of the lower court.

He thereafter dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

