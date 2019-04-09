The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday inaugurated a 20-member Transition Committee to ensure a smooth transition to the next administration.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, Ambode pointed out that the committee would ensure that the machinery of government continued to roll smoothly to maintain stability, build on the solid status of the state and ensure seamless transition to the incoming administration of the All Progressives Congress Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor elect, Obafemi Hamzat.

In his response, the Lagos Deputy Governor-elect and Co-Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat assured that the handover would be a seamless one.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola described the Committee as imperative.

