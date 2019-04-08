Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

An organization known as Itesiwaju Oyo has condemned the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi for directing the state House of Representatives’ members to support Hon Femi Gbajabiamila from Lagos State to become the Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

The group made its position known in a press statement signed by Adetunji Yaqub and Oluseyi Micheal and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

The group stated that the governor should have worked for any ranking House of Reps member from the state to emerge as the speaker of the National Assembly rather than working for another state.

Ajimobi had at a private meeting held at his Oluyole resident with some House or Reps members-elect directed them to support Gbajabiamila as the speaker.

The group said the governor’s directive is not only a bad decision but a further demonstration of his disdain for the growth of internal democracy in the party and the state.

The group said that it was quite absurd that Governor Ajimobi who should spearhead how Oyo state would produce the speaker of 9th Assembly, zoned to the south west by the party, is the one mobilizing for candidates of other state when the state has ranking lawmakers that are qualified to be speaker.

According to the group, “Oyo state has three high ranking lawmakers including Hon Olajide Olatubosun from Saki, Hon Akeem Adeyemi from Oyo and Hon Segun Dokun Odebunmi from Surulere who have also been enjoying maximum support from lawmakers and stakeholders from other states to be speaker.

”Lagos is already crowded with series of key appointment ranging from Minister, head of Agencies and federal board among others and Oyo state has not been privilege to enjoy 1/3 of this since the creation of the state and we want to urge governor Ajimobi to have a rethink and consider the need to fight for the interest of Oyo state beyond May 29 2019.G overnor Ajimobi and other stakeholders should use their connection to fight for better positions for Oyo state.”

