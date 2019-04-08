Nigeria music artiste, Simi has taken the fight against internet fraudsters to the next level.

In a live Instagram video, she spoke extensively on the negative effect the act of Yahoo boys has caused on hard-working Nigerians, who have been rejected as a result of bad image.

Simi recently called out Yahoo boys in her cover of Kizz Daniel viral music challenge and a fan told her to leave Yahoo boys alone because most of them are the ones buying her songs and watching her videos on Youtube.

Simi then went on to respond that internet fraudsters should desist from buying her CDs as she cant afford to be held back from criticizing such act.

In the Instagram video, She said “they are laughing at us. They are laughing at us. I am repeating it because I have seen it. Do you know how many Nigerians going to business meetings or just to get the smallest opportunity for themselves to make it and they leave with nothing because they are Nigerian, that’s the only excuse they get. Sorry, we can not work with Nigerians.

Common guys, you don’t have to like me, you don’t have to listen to my music, you don’t have to send me, but you see, I am not the enemy. I can easily sit down and pretend that nothing is wrong and just make money, smile, cheers blah blah, but the thing is, I care too much, if I didn’t give a sh*t, I wouldn’t say anything. I’ve had friends that have done Yahoo. I’ve had friends that have thought about it.

