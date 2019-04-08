The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy and sunny weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 31 to 43 and 19 to 28 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over southern Kaduna, Abuja, Makurdi and Jos during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy and Sunny condition with day and night temperatures of 40 to 43 and 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy morning with chances of localised thunderstorms in Lagos, Oshogbo, Ijebu-Ode and Ado-Ekiti.

“Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated over this region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 21 to 28 degrees Celsius.

“There is moisture influx up to some parts of the north central cities, thereby, increasing the chances of localized thundery activities over the region.

“The Inland and coastal axis are likely to experience scattered thunderstorms within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

