Nigerian rapper and singer Falz comes through with the official music video to his song “Hypocrite” featuring Demmie Vee.
The track is off his ‘Moral Instruction’, the 4th solo studio album by FalzTheBahdGuy.
The video was shot by Prodigeezy.
Monday, April 8, 2019 12:25 pm
Nigerian rapper and singer Falz comes through with the official music video to his song “Hypocrite” featuring Demmie Vee.
The track is off his ‘Moral Instruction’, the 4th solo studio album by FalzTheBahdGuy.
The video was shot by Prodigeezy.
Join the conversation