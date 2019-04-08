Actor, oap, and show host Akah Nnani has married the love of his life, Claire Idera today in Lagos. Singer Ric Hassani shared a video from their traditional wedding.
As more pictures drop, we will update them here. Watch the visual below.
Monday, April 8, 2019 12:55 pm
Actor, oap, and show host Akah Nnani has married the love of his life, Claire Idera today in Lagos. Singer Ric Hassani shared a video from their traditional wedding.
As more pictures drop, we will update them here. Watch the visual below.
Join the conversation