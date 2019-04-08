Sustainable Democracy Agenda (SUDA), a political group, says the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of President of the 9th Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan enjoys the support of majority of voters in the country.

The Convener of SUDA, Ibrahim Usman, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Usman said a simple survey conducted by the group all over the country, showed that Lawan got the support of the majority of Nigerians to occupy the exalted seat.

He said the survey which also adopted simple random sampling technique, asked respondents of voting age who among the three notable contestants for the position would they have supported.

According to him, result of the survey conducted by the SUDA, indicated that 75 per cent of voters are for Sen. Lawan.

He further disclosed that 12.5 per cent supported Sen. Goje, 9.8 per cent said they supported Ndume, while the remaining 2.5 per cent of the respondents remained undecided.

Usman listed the candidates as Sen. Lawan, Sen. Mohammed Danjuma Goje and Sen Mohammed Ali Ndume.

The convener said the survey had shown that the choice of Lawan was not a mere ‘imposition’ by the leadership of the APC as claimed by those against the decision.

According to him, it is ”a resolution that enjoys the popular support of majority of Nigerians.

”By the result of our survey, we believe the action of the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC is in line with the expectation of most voters.

”We, therefore, call on Senators-elect to unanimously adopt Sen. Lawan as President of the 9th Senate in line with their role as true representatives of the people,“ he said.

He also advised the leadership of APC not to relent in engendering a viable and responsible leadership for the 9th National Assembly.

“The ruling party should ignore antics aimed at distracting it from doing the right thing.”

He called on the opposition parties in the National Assembly to concentrate on playing the role of a vibrant opposition.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

