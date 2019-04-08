The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has began a post election campaign of building the people of peace in Kano state.

NOA’s Director-General, Alhaji Garba Abari, disclosed this on Monday in Kano during the inauguration of voter and citizen sensitisation with the theme “Post Election Peace building”.

Abari, represented by the Special Assistant to the Director-General, Mr David Akoji, said that the aim of the programme was to work with all stakeholders in various communities across Nigeria to enhance the quest for peace.

“Peace is a vital precondition for development to take place;where there is peace, resources will yield to new infrastructures in all the geopolitical zones of the country.

“We realise that there is need to continue to sensitive the community across the country; the absence of peace is very costly.

“It is important to join hands with traditional rulers, political leaders, religious leaders and parents in whole sector whose voices are respected in various communities.

“This is to continue to encourage people to live peacefully with one another no matter the provocation and incitement, ”he said.

According to him,the fact that we have peace now does not mean that we should go to sleep,violence will not make loud announcement before they start, violence usually happen after result have been announced.

He advised losers in the various elections not to influence the youth to burn and kill people rather they should explore legal actions by following electoral law and constitution which was a good step to take.

The NOA D-G advised political leaders in Kano to encourage peace and unity among the youth and not to take laws into their hands.

In his remarks, the state Director of NOA in Kano, Alhaji Garba Wada, said the programme would contribute in cooling the minds of those who were aggrieved during the last elections.

He said this sensitisation would be conducted in all the 44 local Government Areas in the state.

Wada advised the youth to understand that they were the leaders of tomorrow and they should not be used as tools in the hands of politicians who dump them after elections.

Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, represented by Alhaji Habib Bello, applauded NOA for its tremendous efforts in enlightening the general public on peace building.

The emir said that if there was no peace in the state, everything would stand still and that peace engendered unity among people irrespective of tribe and religion.

The emir urged parents to ensure that they provided quality time to train their wards and make them God fearing.

