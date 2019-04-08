The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has degraded an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists’ hideout in Northern Borno.

NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Monday.

Daramola said the ATF also neutralised some of the ISWAP fighters at Tumbun Zarami in the Northern part of Borno.

”This was accomplished through air strikes conducted on Monday, April 8, as part of the ongoing air campaign of Operation YANCIN TAFKI, which is aimed at flushing out ISWAP elements from islands on the fringes of the Lake Chad.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, on a routine reconnaissance mission, observed significant presence of ISWAP fighters in the settlement, with several structures and equipment spotted beneath the thick vegetation of the area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled two NAF Alpha Jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes on the terrorists’ structures and neutralising several of their fighters,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the North East.

