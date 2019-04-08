A website to project Nigeria’s image positively to the world through its passport has been launched in Abuja. The project, My Nigeria e-passport project (MNEPP) official website was launched to rebrand the country’s image.

Unveiling the website, the National President and Convener of My Nigeria epassport project (MNEPP) Ambassador Tolulope Ayodele, described it as a project to rebrand the image of Nigeria and Nigerians both at home and abroad.

He urge all Nigerians to conduct themselves well anywhere they found themselves.

”They should obey rules and regulations of the land, stop pushing drugs, stop every criminal activities. We should give the Nigerian passport value by doing the right thing always.

”The Nigeria epassport has been suffering lots of setback internationally. When they see the Nigeria green passport, they see the carrier of the passport as a criminal. Recently, Ghanaians were given the privilege to travel to the United States for 30 days without visas. That gesture is as a result of the good conduct of the citizens of Ghana. They are law abiding. I believe this opportunity should come to Nigeria first, as the giant of Africa.

”Nigeria can be better again if everyone of us come together as one in unity, with one goal, and agree to do the right thing. Fixing Nigeria is not the work of the president and the governors alone, it’s a collective responsibility of all Nigerians,” Ambassador Ayodele stated.

The MNEPP convener added: ”Our epassport is our identity and the identity of Nigeria, so we should stop everything that can tarnish the image of our country.”

He also used the opportunity to congratulate the Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on her new appointment as the Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

Ambassador Ayodele called on civil societies to support the commission to take the image of Nigeria to the next level. He said MNEPP will be working with the Nigeria Immigration Service to sensitise and educate Nigerians collecting their epassport in various states of Nigeria not to do fraud or any criminal activity with the passport.

”We should think and act positively. When we work on ourselves psychologically, things will start getting better. Then, Nigerians should learn to pray for the president, the governors and all the leaders of the land instead of raining curses and sending abusive words to them through the social media. The leaders needs the prayers of the followers to succeed,” he said.

He also revealed that his group will be working with Nigerian celebrities and superstars in the music industry and footballers across the world and also with the ambassadors of Nigeria sent to other nations of the world and urge all Nigerians to join and support this movement to rebrand the image of the country.

Nigerians all over the world can join the movement by visiting the website www.mynigeriaepassportproject.com.ng.

”We can fix Nigeria together if we decide to think and act positively,” he concluded.

