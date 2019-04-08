Second-placed Lille were held to a 1-1 draw at Stade Reims on Sunday to leave leaders Paris St-Germain (PSG) on the brink of an eighth Ligue 1 title.

Rui Fontes’ second half opener was cancelled out by Reims’ Remi Oudin to leave Lille on 61 points with seven games left.

PSG, who have 80 points, will clinch the title if they beat Racing Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes later on Sunday.

At Reims’ Auguste Delaune Stadium, Fonte headed home 10 minutes into the second half from a Thiago Mendes corner kick.

Oudin equalised 12 minutes from full time with a low shot, after being set up by Tristan Dingome.

Reims are sixth on 47 points.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

