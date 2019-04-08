Nigerian artiste, known as Demmie Vee has taken to social media to launch an attack on his label boss, Kizz Daniel, over an alleged N15 million that was cunningly collected from him.
The ”Tiff” maker stated that he was suprised by Kizz Daniel’s action to mobilized men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force to his house because he demanded for a refund of money collected from him.
He added that his song ”Tiff” was doing great before the Fly boy boss came to beg him to join his label.
He went further to describe Kizz Daniel as being ‘fake’ and accuse him of changing his tunes on different occasions.
@iamkizzdaniel !!! With all due respect. You are a Traitor @iamkizzdaniel. I can’t believe you have the gut to bring police to me because I asked for a refund of my Money. You tricked us and collected my 15million naira to boost your own shaking career. I wasn’t a struggling artist when you approached my boss for help which results to a recording deal/contract and I remember you promised heaven and earth that day. *TIFF* was doing well and was already a big song when you came to beg me to join fly boy INC not knowing your real intentions. On two different songs. You edited my Voice to make my voice sound awful and I still kept quiet and never say a word. { *SOMEBODY DEY* AND *YOU GO WAIT *}. I have the real versions of this two songs..You are too fake that the likes of “Bharry Jay , Phil Kez, wickedest dj zino , Slizzy , expression, etc can’t cope with you in space of 3 months. Time will surely tell. I know one day, the world will know the truth of it all. *Don’t Judge each day by the harvest you reap now but by the seeds that you plant.* Things May look rosy now but Karma is a Tricky thing. #themorewelive #themorewelearn #hopeneverdies
