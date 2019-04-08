Nigerian artiste, known as Demmie Vee has taken to social media to launch an attack on his label boss, Kizz Daniel, over an alleged N15 million that was cunningly collected from him.

The ”Tiff” maker stated that he was suprised by Kizz Daniel’s action to mobilized men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force to his house because he demanded for a refund of money collected from him.

He added that his song ”Tiff” was doing great before the Fly boy boss came to beg him to join his label.

He went further to describe Kizz Daniel as being ‘fake’ and accuse him of changing his tunes on different occasions.

