Kizz Daniel and his label signee, Demmie Vee may have taken their beef to the next level as investigations reveal that both artistes have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This happened after the recent attempt by Kizz Daniel to arrest Demmie Vee at his apartment in Lekki.

A member of Demmie Vee’s camp exclusively revealed that Kizz Daniel arrived their apartment at about 7pm on Friday evening with about 7 men from SARS.

He also further said that some industry giants have been calling to settle the beef between both artistes. However, Demmie Vee is totally fed up and may be planning his exit.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

