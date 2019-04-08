By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has summoned an emergency meeting with heads of all security formations to tackle resurgence of kidnapping and other security issues in the state.

The meeting, PM News gathered, is to hold at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, to appraise security situation in the state and tighten loose ends.

According to a top official of the state government, Ambode was seriously worried by the abduction of the Director of the State Fire Service, Mr Rasaki Musibau, and had ordered relevant security agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned to safely rescue him and others.

“Yes, the governor is worried with the latest kidnapping and has summoned an emergency security meeting. At this stage, I can’t give too much details on the ongoing operation but the Governor has ordered the concerned security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the victims,” the source said.

Musibau and six others were abducted by unknown gunmen on Saturday night at about 8pm on Iwoye Bridge, along the Itoikin-Epe Road, Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Zubairu Muazu had confirmed Musibau’s abduction in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Bala Elkana, assuring that police were on the trail of the abductors.

Elkana said Muazu had tasked the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit to ensure that they rescue the seven persons abducted by the hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

”Those abducted include: Rasaki Musibau (Director of Fire Service in Lagos State), Mufutau Adams (a management staff of the Fire Service), Mrs. Funmilayo Adelumo and Asiogu Martha.

“Others are, Lasisi Muka, and two others.

“Vehicles recovered from the scene include a Toyota Sienna, a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Jeep.

“The CP in company with Tactical Units Commanders visited the crime scene in the early hours of Sunday.

“He assured the family of the victims that the Command would ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt,” Elkana said.

While assuring Lagosians of their safety at all times, Elkana said the police had intensified patrols and surveillance along the Itoikin-Epe road, Ketu, Ereyun and other major highways in the state.

