Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo says he is leaving behind a viable and secured state.

Okorocha said this when he received the New Commander, 34 Field Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Yusuf Tukura who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House Owerri, on Monday.

According to Okorocha, his administration in the state from 2011 to 2019 saw to the disappearance of vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings, baby factories and militancy.

He added he would not be happy to hear that these crimes are back in the state after leaving office.

The governor also explained that he would be going to the senate to pursue the policy of free education so that children of the poorest in the society would have hope of survival in Nigeria.

He also promised to rebuild what he described as the political bridge that would link the South-East with the rest of Nigeria.

“We have enjoyed a very good working relationship with all the past army commanders and we are hopeful it will continue.

“I will use the opportunity in the senate to rebuild the political bridge that has linked the South East with the rest of Nigeria.

“The political bridge is somehow faulty and it is dutifully incumbent on me to rebuild it so that Igbo people will play a recognised role in the politics of Nigeria. I will also promote the course of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Tukura said the visit is to inform the governor that he has assumed the command of the brigade, and to familiarise himself with him.

He added that he was in the state in 2011 and he is back in 2019, while commending the governor for the transformation that has taken place in the state between 2011 and 2019.

