Media Personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to accusations that he charges Nigerian artiste’s One hundred thousand Naira bribe to play their music on radio.

He was accused by a Twitter user and his Free Nation followers demanded for an explanation.

Reacting to the accusation, Freeze wrote: I owe nobody an answer, but I’ll still give you one. I have 23 years of radio experience, if I choose to charge a fee (which I should), hows that anybody’s business. By the way, I don’t charge for radio AirPlay, but for artiste consultancy. A minute of my time is in six figures.

He went further to disclosed that he personally purchased Kizz Daniel’s song for N150,000 because it’s a great song.

He added that he never charged anyone including Davido and Wizkid before playing their music, as this is based on merit and quality of the song.

If I sit with artistes to give advice on their career shouldn’t I charge for that service? I don’t charge for rotation, but my time is not free. https://t.co/UAexts2DWv — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) April 7, 2019

I owe nobody an answer, but I’ll still give you one. I have 23 years of radio experience, if I choose to charge a fee (which I should), hows that anybody’s business. By the way, I don’t charge for radio AirPlay, but for artiste consultancy. A minute of my time is in six figures https://t.co/1ddPo4w6o2 — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) April 7, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

