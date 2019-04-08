Paul Iyoghojie

Concerned commuters boarding buses at the BRT bus park at Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos to various destinations have appealed to Governor Akinwumi Ambode to come to their rescue and repair the faulty exit gate at the park which had been hindering their movement after loading for the past months without any solution in sight.

Some of those who spoke with PMNews at the Park about the faulty gate also appealed to the governor to provide water and rehabilitate the dilapidated toilets at the park to ease the pains commuters are passing through at the park daily.

The commuters, however, praised Governor Ambode for his giant achievements in Lagos State within the four years in office and appealed to him to replace the faulty exit gate at the BRT Park at Obalende, provide water and rehabilitate the public toilets which had become an eyesore, as parting gifts for them.

The gate, it was gathered, finally got stuck on Sunday morning, 7 April, 2019. All the security men on duty and some youths tried their best to open the gate to enable drivers drive out, but to no avail.

The inability to open the gate forced drivers to reverse their buses loaded with passengers and drive out through the tiny gate.

The gate could not be opened as at the time of filing this report .

According to Mr Sunday Okojie, a commuter, “I am appealing to our amiable Governor Akinwumi Ambode to direct those in charge of maintenance at the BRT Park at Obalende to replace the exit gate at the park to ease the suffering drivers and commuters go through daily to exit the park

“I also appeal to the Governor to provide water and rehabilitate the dilapidated public toilets for the 100,000 commuters boarding vehicles at the park daily.

Alhaja Sikiratu Olaguju stated: “I thanked the Lagos State Government for providing BRT bus for Lagosians to ease transportation problems in Lagos, saying that the operators were doing a good job.

“But the problems commuters face at the BRT Park at Obalende is the delay we normally encounter at the exit gate due to the faulty gate and lack of water for use, especially those that are Muslims and the dilapidated public toilets. I am now appealing to Governor Akinwumi Ambode to come to our aid at the BRT Park at Obalende and find solution to the above mentioned problems as all efforts by the security men on duty to open the gate on Sunday morning was not successful.

