By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The refusal of the gunmen who kidnapped the Lagos State Director of Fire Services, Rasak Musibau and six others, to establish contact with families of the victims 48 hours after they have been abducted, is causing anxiety and disquiet among relations and Lagos State Government officials.

Gunmen had abducted Musibau and six others along Iwoye bridge, Itokin-Epe road, Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, on Saturday around 8.00pm.

Others abducted are: Mufutau Adams, Funmilayo Adelumo , Asiogu Martha , Lasisi Muka and two others.

PM News investigation revealed that the kidnappers were yet to establish contact with the families of the victims and the situation is causing ripples, anxiety and fear among family members.

Sources said the Fire Service director was on his way to Epe from Ikorodu when he was kidnapped; he was said to be driving himself to Epe and on descending the bridge, he reportedly ran into the kidnappers.

It was gathered that the kidnappers broke the windscreen of his Sienna vehicle and dragged him out, leaving his phones behind.

A government source told PM News that there is anxiety among government officials as the fire service boss is loved by all, while civil servants are calling for prayers so that the kidnappers would release him and others.

The Lagos State Government is yet to issue a statement 48 hours since the director and others were kidnapped and civil servants are agitating that the government should do everything possible and urgently to ensure that Musibau and others are released.

Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, when contacted, said the Commissioner of Police was on top of the matter and refused to disclose whether the kidnappers had established contact with the families of the victims or not.

He said the Police Commissioner would officially brief the state government on Tuesday and that the issue at hand was that of security which would not warrant him to give details.

However, a top police boss told PM News that he heard that the kidnappers had established contact with families of the victims and that they were demanding ransom.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana did not pick several calls made to his phone.

