Media personality, actor and vlogger Akah Nnani is marrying his artiste fiancee Claire Idera today, the couple have been together for 5 years.

The lovebirds shared pre – wedding pictures with their fans on social media.

Akah wrote: When I look into your eyes, all I see is my future. Our two hearts have one heartbeat. Me and you forever. My peace. My best friend. My joy.

It’s been 5 years down, and we are here now. It’s the right time. It’s our time.

