Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Following the conclusion of the 2019 general elections, the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has thanked the people of Edo State and political leaders for heeding the call for peaceful conduct of the election in the state.

The Monarch also extended the congratulatory message to winners of the National and State Assemblies, and Gubernatorial elections.

In a statement signed on his behalf by the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, the Monarch said prior to the election, he held meetings with stakeholders in the state and appealed for peaceful conduct, which contributed to making the polls violence-free.

According to him, “Now that all the election results are out, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, hereby congratulates once again, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and His Excellency, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, for their victory in the recently concluded Presidential elections which have been deemed by the international community as well as many Nigerians to have been free and fair and, most peaceful in many years of our democratic administration.”

Commenting on the peaceful conduct of the elections in Edo State, the Oba said traditional rulers are deeply appreciative to Edo people for abiding by their plea for peaceful conduct

“Prior to the presidential election, the Omo N’Oba invited his subjects to the palace as far back as November last year and enjoined them to pray fervently to the Almighty God and the great Royal Ancestors for the avoidance of bloodshed and violence of any kind during the elections that came up in February,” he said.

Oba Ewuare added that as Chairman of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, the Omo N’Oba, after council meeting, invited political leaders of all parties in Edo State to the Palace for the same reason, where he told those present and others who weren’t at the meeting to eschew violence and bitterness towards each other in the elections.

“We will continue to pray for violence-free elections, not only in Edo State but throughout the length and breadth of this country,” he added.

