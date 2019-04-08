No fewer than 12,000 women develop new cases of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) annually in Nigeria with 5,000 VVF cases treated, according to the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Babbar-Ruga, Katsina.

Dr Aliyu Muhammad El-ladan, Medical Director of the centre, made the disclosure on Monday, when the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) capital projects verification team for 2016/2017, North West, visited the centre.

According to him, the Federal Government intends to establish at least one VVF centre in each of the six geo-political zones in the country for effective treatment of the disease.

El-ladan said that the country needed more midwives, particularly at primary health care facilities at local government areas in Nigeria, to effectively check the condition.

“Having enough qualified midwives at rural facilities will assist to stop obstructive labour which is the major cause of the disease.

“Government should also do more on training of personnel as well as sensitise the public on the importance of Ante Natal Care to stop obstructed labour,” he said.

He further explained that the centre treated average of about 500 women with VVF cases annually.

Earlier, the FRC team leader, Hajiya Maryam Mohammed, a Director in the commission, said the team was at the centre to ascertain the physical and financial performances of the projects.

She said the team would also find out whether the projects were executed within the budget cost and see whether the completed capital projects meet approved specifications, among others.

After the verification, the director said the team was satisfied at what they saw at the centre, though there was need for some corrections.

The team leader said though the centre followeed due process, the documents were poorly coordinated.

She, however, called for proper training of procurement officers to enable them do their work effectively.

Some of the capital projects the team inspected include the new administrative block, maternity ward, Ante Natal Care facilities, theatre room, and laboratory, among others.

