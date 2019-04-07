Students from the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Imo state, have said the police must investigate the mysterious death of three of their colleagues in a hostel last week.

The students allegedly died from an overdose of ban substances which was recovered in the room where the tragedy happened.

The students are demanding from the police a full-scale investigation to unravel what killed the three and left one other student unconscious and hospitalized.

The tragedy was discovered when students forcefully gained entrance into the room after trying to gain access for several hours.

Although the school management are yet to confirm if truly the victims are students of Federal University of Technology Owerri.

The Public Relations Officer of FUTO, Uche Bright-Nwelue, told Channels TV that where the hostel was situated was in a host community and that students from the higher institutions in the state, live there.

She confirmed that the university authority was making efforts to confirm if the deceased were students of the school.

“The school heard the story, but we are not giving a confirmation yet because the university is still investigating if they are FUTO Students. The management has gone ahead to get their names, match it to the registration number.

“Where they live is outside the university environment and not the university hostel, it is a lodge around the university environment, in a host community and there are other students from the other higher institutions around and that is why we are being careful.”

According to the Public relations officer Imo Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, families of victims involved in the incident had been contacted and relevant investigations were ongoing.

He advised parents to keep watch on the activities of their children in schools and assured the public that the truth will be revealed in no distant time.

“We are making efforts in collaboration with the family members to ensure how were going to find out the actual cause of death and we have also contacted the school authorities within that area. There are two schools, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, and FUTO. In the hostel, we have students from both schools reside in that hostel.

“Both schools are checking their records to know if any of the four are their students. We are following up on investigations. We are taking it up from there and by the time investigation reveals otherwise, you will see that we are going to make arrest and then prosecution will follow.”

