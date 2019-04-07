Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a sermon delivered by the Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi.

Adeyemi had during his sermon, said in the New Testament, all believers were referred as men of God and that they should stop running about seeking solutions to their problems when they could pray.

“In the New Testament, you are the man of God, you are the woman of God. Stop running about, the Holy Spirit that speaks to the prophet is inside you. You mean that prophets don’t exist in the New Testament? I didn’t say so, prophets exist.

“Ephesians 4:11 said he gave some to be apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. Verse 12 explains their job, that they equip the saints for the work of the ministry, so our job is different in the New Testament, it is not for us to be one man superstars, that all of you will now be coming and using us like prayer contractors to be asking God what he wants to say.

“Our job is to train you so that you’ll be a strong man of God, woman of God and be hearing God yourself. The people that they deceive the most now are the ones running after people all over the place looking for who has a word for me, who has a word, what does God have to say? They are running, they go from Lagos to Kutuwenji to go and hear what God will tell you inside your bedroom, you journey is long,” Adeyemi stated.

Reacting, Freeze commended Adeyemi for his sermon, saying this was what he emphasised in the FreeNation movement.

“Have I not always said this? The FreeNation is raising shepherds, it’s our mantra. My prayers are with Sam Aadeyemi, I hope he continues sharing the truth,” he said.

