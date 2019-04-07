Lagos State Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has said that the incoming administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu will revisit and make use of the already existing Infrastructure Master Plan of Lagos.

Hamzat disclosed this at the weekend while addressing Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA), Lagos chapter.

Speaking at the Association’s 19th edition of her public lecture/luncheon, where he was the guest speaker, the Deputy Governor-elect lectured on the topic, “Human Development, Energy and Enabling Infrastructure – Imperatives For Sustainable Economic Growth and Inclusive National Development.”

Hamzat said the incoming administration would tackle traffic management and transportation, health and environment with education and technology.

According to him, there were plans towards making Lagos a 21st century economy, boost entertainment, tourism, sport sector as well as the state’s security architecture.

He said to achieve these, there was need for solid foundation, which he gave as infrastructure.

Hamzat stated that that the incoming government would not be able to achieve any of their goals without a concurrent and cogent plan for infrastructure development and renewal, assuring that they would build on existing plans.

“Accordingly, as far as infrastructure expansion is concerned, there is already a Lagos Master plan in place. I was part of the State Exco, when it was implemented by Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and also as Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure under Babatunde Fashola.

“In the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to a Greater Lagos, we will not need to reinvent the wheel but rather just build on the good work of our predecessors,” he said.

Hamzat added: “It is a blueprint that has demonstrably worked when you note, for example, that the Lagos State Government has created over half a million jobs in the state through infrastructure development and renewal alone.”

He said Lagos infrastructure growth is strategic, adding that, Nigeria would definitely become a global economic player, and that with the massive economic activities with natural endowments in the state, Lagos State is key to that growth.

He opined that the path to having a safer and greater Lagos was not only dependent on the government alone, saying the citizens had much role to play.

“The only thing that I will add in closing is to proffer an old maxim of mine: good governance does not begin and end with good government. If we can all agree that we want to live in a greater Lagos, then each and every single one of us has his or her own part to play.

“We need to make a collective decision to be the change that we want. We cannot move to the next level without taking that first step. We cannot seek a greater Lagos when we choose to be less than great in our own personal lives.”

He assured: “Our administration will make that commitment to a better life and we ask all well-meaning Nigerians to join us on this exciting journey.”

Earlier, Goke Adeyemi, UNIFEMGA Chairman, had said that the group chose the theme of the lecture to address the huge deficits in the areas of human development, energy and enabling infrastructure in Nigeria.

He added that that, there was no gain saying the fact that investing in sustainable and enabling infrastructure was key to tackling the three central challenges facing the Nigerian communities.

However, Mr. Kolawole Ayanwale, Chief Executive Officer, Centrespread Advertising Limited chaired the occasion, while Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, Alhaji Abdulkabir and Mr. Ayodeji Balogun, Country Manager, AFEX Nigeria Limited were the panelists at the event.

