Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has departed Nigeria for Kigali to join other world leaders and top dignitaries to participate as a Special Guest in the ceremonies marking 25th National Commemoration of the Rwandan Genocide.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that some of the activities lined up for the event include the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Wreaths laying ceremony.

Also lined up is the Lighting of the Flame by the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Special Guests.

April 7, 1994, marked the beginning of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda perpetrated by the Hutu extremist-led government.

In 2003, the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed April 7 the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The vice president is expected back in Nigeria on Sunday.

