Mr Chima Umealo, the President of Abia Union in South Africa has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure a fair and balanced zoning formula in the National Assembly.

Umealo, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Washington, United States, on Sunday, said that the zoning arrangement ensured all sections of the country had a sense of belonging.

“I wish to implore APC to reconsider their zoning formula for various positions in the National Assembly as well as consider one of their faithful loyalists and a true representative of his people.

“The move will ensure a well-balanced representation to give the “Next Level” a human face and equal representation of the country.”

Umealo, a former President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, South Africa chapter, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to run an inclusive government that would cater for the people.

“I wish to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election while urging Nigerians to cooperate with his administration to achieve set goals and objectives.

“I also congratulate Abia National Assembly members-elect for emerging victorious in the 2019 election, especially Dr Orji Uzor Kalu for winning Abia North Senatorial District.

“Kalu is a true representative of Abia people and leader per excellence in economic management and a great mind in human development,” he said.

Umealo said Kalu did well and laid solid foundation for his successors when he was governor of Abia.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

