A Consultant Medical Parasitologist, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, on Sunday urged both the Federal and State Governments to intensify strategies in the health system to allow everyone have access to healthcare services.

Oyibo, who is of the Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He spoke in commemoration of the `World Health Day’ celebrated annually on April 7.

The Day is a global health awareness day celebrated under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as other related organisations.

The theme of this year’s celebration is: “Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere’’.

According to him, the country’s health system is weak and therefore needs to be strengthened.

“The strategies that we should bring about to ensure that there is care is increased Universal Coverage for many diseases.

“There is a long scheme attached to it, the supply scheme. There are some medicines which are not produced in Nigeria, they are imported and never given for free.

“We have to begin to see the local opportunities that we have that can get people sorted out for different conditions.

“As a country, we should do a small analysis, look at the opportunities, our strengths and see areas where we can quickly intervene.” She said.

