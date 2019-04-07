By Adeshina Michael

The chairman of Five Star Music group, Emeka Okonkwo has received a Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Management and Corporate Governance.

E-Money received the award at the 50th convocation ceremony, held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Saturday.

He was accompanied by the incoming Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and his brother, KCEE.

Celebrating the achievement, he wrote: ”To God be the glory! I have just received a Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Management and Corporate Governance at an event held inside the University of Lagos.”

Congratulations, Dr. E-Money.



Photo Source: Dr. E-money’s verified instagram page.

