Kazeem Ugbodaga

Gunmen have abducted the Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Musibau and six others along Iwoye bridge, Itokin-Epe road, Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

They were said to have been abducted around 8.00pm on Saturday by suspected kidnappers.

Others abducted are: Mufutau Adams, Funmilayo Adelumo , Asiogu Martha , Lasisi Muka and two others.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the abduction on Sunday said the Lagos State Police Command is on the trail of the abductors of the seven people.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Zubairu Muazu had tasked the Command’s Anti-kidnapping Unit to ensure that they rescue the seven persons abducted by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday at about 8pm along Iwoye bridge, Itokin-Epe road, Ikorodu.

“The CP, in company of Tactical Units Commanders visited the Crime scene in the early hours of today, and assured the family of the victims that the Command is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“Vehicles recovered from the scene include Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla and Opel Jeep,” he said.

Meanwhile, Elkana said the Command had assured Lagosians of their safety at all times as it had intensified patrols and surveillance along Itokin-Epe road, Ketu, Ereyun and other major highways in the State.

