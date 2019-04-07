Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested two members of a syndicate, Hassan Jimoh and Taiwo Edun who have been using the name of Ogun State governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun to defraud unsuspecting members of the public under pretence that the governor-elect asked them to form a task force with the name “Keep Ogun State Clean Corps” which they advertised as “Dapo Abiodun Environmental Task Force.”

The syndicate is said to have been misinforming members of the public that the governor-elect is planning to employ 10,000 youth on the average of 500 from each Local Government area.

They went further in the said advert that interested members of the public should come forward and register with N3,000 per person.

But in a swift reaction, the governor-elect, in a statement issued by his media aide, Remmy Hassan dissociated himself from the group and warned members of the public to beware of the fraudulent syndicate.

On the strength of this, the Commissioner of police, Bashir Makama directed the officer in-charge of Anti-kidnapping/Cultism section to go after the syndicate with a view to bringing them to book before they would succeeded in defrauding more people of their hard-earned money.

The team embarked on tactical investigation of the suspects and within 24 hours, their efforts yielded positive result when the duo of Hassan who claimed to be the State coordinator of the group and Taiwo were arrested at different locations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation of the case; he also directed that all members of the syndicate must be hunted and brought to justice.

He, therefore, warned members of the public to always make inquiries before parting with their money in order not to be swindled by this type of unscrupulous elements in the society.

