Residents of Gosa Kpanyi Kpanyi community in Kuje Area Council on Sunday decried the lack of electricity and water supply in the community which had crippled development.

Some of the residents who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the government had abandoned the community without electricity for over 40 years.

Gosa Kpanyi Kpanyi is a community along airport road with street lights just at the entrance of the community but no power supply inside.

Mr Tanko Joshua said there were no social amenities in the community right from when he was born.

“I was born here and I grew up in this place, I have never seen light in this place for over 40 years now.

“There is a central place that we do charge our phones, lamps and we will have to pay N50 naira to charge. As you can see, there are electricity poles here, but there are no wires let alone power supply.

“There is no single school in this community, our children have to cross to the other community (Gosa seriki) to go to school,” he said.

Also Bako Haruna, a Senior Secondary School student regretted that politicians would always come to the community for campaigns and promise better days for the residents but that such promises would never be fulfilled.

“When election is approaching, politicians will be visiting and making promises to the community to provide the people with infrastructure.

“The councilors come here to do campaign and they will promise to bring power supply and other social amenities for us, but once we have voted them and elections over, they forget us.”

